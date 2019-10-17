App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 71.43 per dollar

For the next couple of sessions, we expect the USD-INR to quote in a wide range of 71.20 and 71.80 (Spot), says Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.43 per dollar, with domestic equity market are marginally higher on October 17.

The local currency opened marginally higher at 71.38 per dollar against previous close 71.43.

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short position.

Close

The dollar index closed slightly lower yesterday amid further up moves in the GBP and Euro. Rising expectation that there is still a possibility of a last minute EU-UK deal is supporting sharp surge in Pound and Euro.

related news

However, CNY is currently trading at 7.09 levels v/s USD. Move in CNY in backdrop of recent delay is rate hike holds key for move in EM currencies including rupee, it added.

Yesterday the rupee recovered from the lows and finished 11 paise higher at 71.43 against the US dollar, tracking gains in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

Rupee traded in a range as market participants remained cautious ahead of the important Brexit summit scheduled later this week. On the domestic front, focus will now shift to RBI meeting minutes that will be released on Friday and dovish outlook could keep the rupee under pressure, said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

For the next couple of sessions, we expect the USD-INR to quote in a wide range of 71.20 and 71.80 (Spot).

Pound is likely to be influenced the most from the EU summit and if EU and UK manage get a deal on the table the currency could extend gains from these levels, he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.