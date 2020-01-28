Rupee opens higher at 71.37 per dollar

On January 27, the rupee declined by 10 paise against the US dollar, amid heavy selling in domestic equities.
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 7 paise at 71.37 per dollar versus previous close 71.44.
On January 27, the rupee declined by 10 paise against the US dollar, amid heavy selling in domestic equities following increasing concerns over spreading of coronavirus from China to other countries.Oil futures slipped on Tuesday, extending losses into a sixth session as the spread of a new virus in China and other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and slower oil demand.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:00 am