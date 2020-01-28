App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71.37 per dollar

On January 27, the rupee declined by 10 paise against the US dollar, amid heavy selling in domestic equities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 7 paise at 71.37 per dollar versus previous close 71.44.

On January 27, the rupee declined by 10 paise against the US dollar, amid heavy selling in domestic equities following increasing concerns over spreading of coronavirus from China to other countries.

Oil futures slipped on Tuesday, extending losses into a sixth session as the spread of a new virus in China and other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and slower oil demand.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

