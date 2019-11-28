Rupee opens higher at 71.32 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.32 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.35 per dollar.

On November 27, the rupee ended 15 paise higher at 71.35 against the US dollar on the back of gains in domestic equities and continued foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.

Gold rose on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven metal amid new doubts about whether the United States and China will sign a trade deal after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, irking Beijing.

Oil prices fell, extending losses from the previous session after official data showed US crude and gasoline stocks rose against expectations and production hit a record.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.56 in the previous session. Open interest increased 22.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.