Rupee opens higher at 71.23 per dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 10 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 71.23 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 71.33.
On Tuesday, the rupee gained 10 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar as crude prices eased following concerns that oil demand will be hit amid rapid spread of coronavirus from China to other countries.Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles helped steady prices.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:00 am