Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71.23 per dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 10 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 71.23 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 71.33.

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 10 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar as crude prices eased following concerns that oil demand will be hit amid rapid spread of coronavirus from China to other countries.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles helped steady prices.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

