Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71.23 per dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee ended flat at 71.28 against the US dollar ahead of release of the key domestic macro-economic data.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.23 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.28.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday amid preliminary signs that new coronavirus cases are slowing in China, easing concerns over the demand impact from the disease in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:00 am

