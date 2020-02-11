Rupee opens higher at 71.23 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.23 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 71.29.

On Monday the rupee ended 10 paise higher at 71.29 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after climbing to a one-week peak in the previous session, as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in equities.

The US dollar and Japanese yen were in demand, along with the bonds of both countries, as worries about the spread of coronavirus had investors heading for safe harbors.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits, but the market remains jittery over the Wuhan virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 in China.