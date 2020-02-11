App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 42
BJP+ : 17

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71.23 per dollar

On Monday the rupee ended 10 paise higher at 71.29 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.23 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 71.29.

On Monday the rupee ended 10 paise higher at 71.29 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after climbing to a one-week peak in the previous session, as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China offset an uptick in equities.

Close

The US dollar and Japanese yen were in demand, along with the bonds of both countries, as worries about the spread of coronavirus had investors heading for safe harbors.

related news

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits, but the market remains jittery over the Wuhan virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 in China.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.