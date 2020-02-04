App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 71.19 per dollar

In the short term, coronavirus fears will keep rupee on an edge and we can expect USD/INR spot to remain within 71.30-71.75, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is holding on the morning gains and trading higher by 17 paise at 71.19 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 15 paise at 71.21 per dollar versus previous close 71.36.

On February 4, the rupee erased the early losses to end 3 paise down at 71.36 against the US dollar, tracking recovery in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Close

The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China kept the yuan and the Australian dollar subdued.

related news

“As expected the government missed its FY20 fiscal deficit target of 3.3% by 50 bps to 3.8% and has estimated the FY21 target to 3.5% of GDP. Also, the gross borrowing for next fiscal (FY21) has been increased to 7.8 trillion which was in line with what market estimated, while kept unchanged for FY20," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The bond market had priced the slight diverge in fiscal-deficit-management. Thus, we saw a sharp fall in 10-year bond yields. Meanwhile, the global concern that fast- spreading coronavirus may hamper global growth led to a gap-up open in USD/INR spot."

"Also, this week we have RBI policy, we expect the central bank to stand pat at 5.15% with accommodative stance, the commentary on inflation and growth forecast would be keenly watched. In the short term, coronavirus fears will keep rupee on an edge and we can expect USD/INR spot to remain within 71.30-71.75," he added.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.