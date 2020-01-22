Rupee erases gains but trades higher at 71.19 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased some of its early gains but trading marginally higher at 71.19 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 8 paise at 71.13 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 71.21.

On January 21, the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 71.21 against the US dollar amid concerns over IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast and weak quarterly earnings.

The Sensex was down 64.28 points or 0.16% at 41259.53, and the Nifty was down 24.80 points or 0.20% at 12145.10.

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed and investors assessed the risk of a global epidemic from a coronavirus outbreak from China that could have an impact on economic growth.