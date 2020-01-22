App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases gains but trades higher at 71.19 per dollar

On January 21, the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 71.21 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian rupee erased some of its early gains but trading marginally higher at 71.19 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 8 paise at 71.13 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 71.21.

On January 21, the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 71.21 against the US dollar amid concerns over IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast and weak quarterly earnings.

Close

The Sensex was down 64.28 points or 0.16% at 41259.53, and the Nifty was down 24.80 points or 0.20% at 12145.10.

related news

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed and investors assessed the risk of a global epidemic from a coronavirus outbreak from China that could have an impact on economic growth.

Oil prices also edged lower, extending the previous session's drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya's crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.