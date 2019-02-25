App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:07 AM IST

Rupee opens higher at 71.02 per dollar

Utilise up sides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 71.02 per dollar versus previouse close 71.14.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.16 in the previous session. February contract open interest declined 4.92% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:00 am

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

