Rupee opens higher at 70.95 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 17 paise at 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 71.12.
The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.34 in the previous session. February contract open interest increased 1.83 % in the previous session.
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 09:00 am