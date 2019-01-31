App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 70.95 per dollar

Rupee opened higher by 17 paise at 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 71.12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 17 paise at 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 71.12.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.34 in the previous session. February contract open interest increased 1.83 % in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.

 
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.