Rupee opens higher at 70.89 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.89 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.92.
On December 10, the rupee ended 12 paise higher at 70.92 against the US dollar amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis major global currencies.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of US tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday.
The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.03 in the previous session. Open interest declined 4.87% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 09:00 am