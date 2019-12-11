Rupee opens higher at 70.89 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.89 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.92.

On December 10, the rupee ended 12 paise higher at 70.92 against the US dollar amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis major global currencies.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of US tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday.