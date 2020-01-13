Rupee trades higher at 70.78 per dollar

The Indian rupee is holding on the morning gains and trading at day's high level at 70.78, with buying in domestic equity market pushed Nifty to record high.

It opened higher by 15 paise at 70.79 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 70.94.

On Friday, rupee continued its winning run for fourth session in a row, soaring 27 paise to settle at 70.94 to the US dollar as softening crude oil prices lifted forex market sentiments.

In the past week, the Indian rupee rose 86 paise to end at 70.94 on January 10 against its January 3 closing of 71.80.

“The new-year came along with a surprise attack between US and Iran. The tensions between middle-east and possibilities of a full-scale war weighed on rupee depreciating it to 72.12. However, the tension has temporarily cooled off as none of the nations want a full-fledged war, but there could be series of proxy attacks, so we cannot say that the risk is completely gone," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency , Emkay Global Financial Services.

"But next week, market will remain optimistic regarding US-China signing the Phase-One deal on Wednesday, this could appreciate rupee towards 70.50, however, RBI may cap gains by intervening and adding dollars to its kitty. RBI’s kitty was already filled with USD 461.16 billion which is record high. Therefore, we expect USD/INR to trade within 70.50-71.30 range," he added.

The dollar began the week supported by optimism on the Sino-U.S. trade front, while the pound wobbled lower after weekend hints at an interest rate cut from a Bank of England policymaker.

Oil prices edged down on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand.