you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 70.79 per dollar

On January 15, the rupee pared its early losses to settle 5 paise higher at 70.82 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.79 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 70.82.

On January 15, the rupee pared its early losses to settle 5 paise higher at 70.82 against the US dollar, ahead of the signing of phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China.

The dollar gave a little ground to riskier Asian currencies on Thursday, as investors hoped the Sino-US trade deal could herald warmer relations between the world’s two biggest economies and help to revive global growth.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, propelled higher by the long-anticipated signing of an initial trade deal between Washington and Beijing that sets the stage for a potentially huge increase in energy supplies from the United States to China.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 70.92 in the previous session. Open interest increased almost 4.58% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

