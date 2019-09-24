Rupee opens higher at 70.78 per dollar

The rupee recovered from day's low levels to close flat at 70.93 against the US dollar on Monday helped by foreign fund inflows into equities and lower global crude oil prices.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 70.93.
The rupee recovered from day's low levels to close flat at 70.93 against the US dollar on Monday helped by foreign fund inflows into equities and lower global crude oil prices, reported PTI.The domestic currency opened lower and fell to a low of 71.03 later on geopolitical concerns in West Asia and gains in the US currency against major global rivals, it added.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:00 am