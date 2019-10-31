App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 70.77 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels and advises to utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 70.77 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 70.89.

On Wednesday, the rupee fell 5 paise to end at 70.89 per US dollar as participants were caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time fortnight, by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.5-1.75 percent.

Close

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, extending losses after a surge in US inventories surprised investors, overshadowing an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

related news

This entire week, we have seen lackluster trading in spot, due to the festive season and FOMC policy. Ahead of the policy there was no major bets in the market, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The trading range will continue to be in between 70.70-71.30 until we do not get more clarity over US-China trade deal, he added.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.09 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.24% in the previous sessio, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:01 am

tags #'unscrupulous' entities #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.