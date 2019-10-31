Rupee opens higher at 70.77 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 70.77 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 70.89.

On Wednesday, the rupee fell 5 paise to end at 70.89 per US dollar as participants were caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time fortnight, by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.5-1.75 percent.

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, extending losses after a surge in US inventories surprised investors, overshadowing an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

This entire week, we have seen lackluster trading in spot, due to the festive season and FOMC policy. Ahead of the policy there was no major bets in the market, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The trading range will continue to be in between 70.70-71.30 until we do not get more clarity over US-China trade deal, he added.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.09 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.24% in the previous sessio, said ICICIdirect.