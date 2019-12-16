App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Rupee erases gains; trades at day's low

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading at day's low level at 70.95 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading flat.

It opened higher at 70.75 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close 70.81.

On Friday, the rupee erased all it intraday gains and ended flat at 70.81 to the US dollar on surging crude oil prices after reports that the US and China have agreed on a partial trade deal weighed on the unit.

The Sensex was up 28.11 points or 0.07% at 41037.82, and the Nifty was down 0.60 points or 0.00% at 12086.10.

"In upcoming week, we can expect a pull back from current levels as bullish candlestick pattern has been formed on Friday’s trading session near the support area called ”Bullish engulfing”, suggesting that demand at lower levels has emerged and the ongoing fall is likely to take a pause," said Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

"The medium term support level is still intact at 70.35 and in next few trading sessions we could see the prices trading in the range of 70.35 to 71.30. Though the pullback is expected, but the upside seems to be limited," he added.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 70.92 in the previous session. Open interest increased 11.33% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:00 am

