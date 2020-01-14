Rupee opens at 1-month high

Rupe has appreciated by 106 paise in last 5 trading sessions.
The Indian rupee touched 1 month high in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 70.74 per dollar versus Monday's close 70.86.
On January 13 the rupee rose 8 paise to settle at 70.86 against the US dollar as investor sentiment strengthened amid positive global cues and gains in domestic equity market.
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as receding Middle East tensions took some heat out of the market, with both Tehran and Washington desisting from any further escalation after this month's clashes.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:00 am