Rupee opens at 1-month high

The Indian rupee touched 1 month high in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 70.74 per dollar versus Monday's close 70.86.

On January 13 the rupee rose 8 paise to settle at 70.86 against the US dollar as investor sentiment strengthened amid positive global cues and gains in domestic equity market.

Rupe has appreciated by 106 paise in last 5 trading sessions.