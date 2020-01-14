App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at 1-month high

Rupe has appreciated by 106 paise in last 5 trading sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian rupee touched 1 month high in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 70.74 per dollar versus Monday's close 70.86.

On January 13 the rupee rose 8 paise to settle at 70.86 against the US dollar as investor sentiment strengthened amid positive global cues and gains in domestic equity market.

Rupe has appreciated by 106 paise in last 5 trading sessions.

Close
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as receding Middle East tensions took some heat out of the market, with both Tehran and Washington desisting from any further escalation after this month's clashes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.