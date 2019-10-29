Rupee opens higher at 70.74 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on October 29. It opened higher by 14 paise at 70.74 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.

On October 25 the rupee gained by 14 paise to settle at 70.88 against the US dollar on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

On October 28, 2019, the forex market was shut on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Oil prices edged lower in quiet trade on Tuesday as concerns about slower economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing, while investors awaited US inventory data.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest increased 21.97% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.