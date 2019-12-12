Rupee opens higher at 70.69 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.84.

The rupee added 7 paise to end at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on December 11 on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in US crude inventories.