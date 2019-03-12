Rupee opens higher at 69.75 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 69.75 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close 69.88.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range after appreciating for the four successive sessions as most market participants remained cautious ahead of the inflation and industrial production number that will be released today, said Motilal Oswal.

Expectation is that inflation in February could inch higher whereas IIP could grow at a slower pace in January. A disappointing number could keep the rupee under pressure in the latter half of the session.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.50 and 70.20, it added.