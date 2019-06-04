App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 69.15 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.60, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.15 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.

On June 3, the domestic currency rose 44 paise to end at 69.26 against the US dollar amid hopes of rate cut by the Reserve Bank in the upcoming meeting and rally in domestic equities.

Rupee appreciated for the second successive session following weakness in the dollar against its major crosses and as global crude oil prices in the past few sessions have remained under pressure, said Motilal Oswal.

After a disappointing GDP number rupee reaction has been limited; data showed the India economy grew at 6.8% compared to estimates of 7%. On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on the RBI policy statement and expectation is that the central bank could consider cutting rates. Expectation is that policymakers would also look to find a way to boost banks’ liquidity to ensure they drop their lending rates too.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.60, it added.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

