App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 69.07 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.50-69.80, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 69.07  per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.16.

Yesterday the rupee plunged 76 paise to close at 69.17 after RBI in its polict meeting cut the repo rate by 25 bps and kept the monetary policy stance neutral.

Rupee was weighed down against the US dollar in the last hour of the sessions after the RBI in its policy statement cut rates by 25bps. The central bank held its stance to neutral in a widely expected move to boost the economy, said Motilal Oswal.

Four out of six MPC members voted for a 25bps cut, while two called for the rates to remain unchanged. While the central bank projected retail inflation at 3.8% by January-March 2020 - within its target of 4% - it also warned of the upside risks to price pressures if food and fuel prices rose abruptly, or if fiscal deficits overshot targets.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.50-69.80, it added.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Can Snap Games Help Snapchat Hold on to Users as it Battles With Insta ...

Congress, AAP Iron Out Differences in Haryana and Delhi, Decision on A ...

Barrack Burnt in Srinagar Jail After Inmates Clash With Authorities in ...

Surprise Test - Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 03 |Hindu College, DU

Game Of Thrones: 'Heartbroken' Cersei Lannister Reveals Why She Missed ...

South Africa Close to Finalising World Cup Squad But Doubts Remain

Why Muslims Won’t Repeat Their 2015 Move of Voting for BJP-JDU In Bi ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RCB vs KKR On Live TV ...

Will Withdraw AFSPA from Kashmir Once Normalcy Returns, Says Rajnath S ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

Fear of arrest may have stalled Bimal Gurung's campaign, but Gorkhalan ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Rana Ayyub on global list of journalists under threat: Abuse of those ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.