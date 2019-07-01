Rupee opens higher at 68.90 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 68.90 per dollar on Monday against Friday close 69.02.

On June 28 the Indian rupee ended marginally higher at 69.02 as the currency market awaiting further cues from the G20 summit. Meanwhile, on the weekly basis, the local currency rose by 55 paise.

Rupee rose for the third successive session ahead of the important G20 meeting that was scheduled for last week. At the end of the meeting between US and Chinese leaders U.S. President Donald Trump said he had an excellent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as good as it was going to be. China’s top diplomat said that though problems between the two countries remain, China is confident as long as they both follow the consensus reached by their leaders they can resolve their problems on the basis of mutual respect, said Motilal Oswal.

In today’s Asian session the dollar reacted positively and safe haven buying from the Japanese Yen also eroded. The Yuan also rose against the US dollar after talks between the both the major economies moved forward.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.70, it added.