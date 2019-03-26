Rupee opens higher at 68.88 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 68.88 against the US dollar on March 26, 2019.

It appreciated 5 paise compared to March 25 close of 68.93 to the dollar.

"The rupee ended mildly higher, on March 25, recovering from its intraday lows of 69.17. RBI three-year dollar-rupee swap auction will be held on March 26. The move in the rupee will be keenly watched ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting next week," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage further said the slump in US yields could cap the dollar's ability to appreciate sharply.

Investors continue to await the US-China trade talks outcome while ongoing Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on risk sentiments, it added.