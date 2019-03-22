Rupee opens higher at 68.64 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 68.64 per dollar versus 68.82 Wednesday.
The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 68.87 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 1.78% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 09:04 am