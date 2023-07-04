Rupee opens higher against dollar after US manufacturing slumps

Rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened in the opening trade against the US dollar tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies market.

At 9.10 am, the home currency was trading at 81.91 a dollar, up 0.17 percent from its previous close.

Globally, the dollar experienced a slight decline following the release of US manufacturing data for June, indicating a slump and reaching levels reminiscent of the pandemic period. Despite the deterioration in the manufacturing sector, there is a positive trend in the housing market. A separate report revealed a 2.2 percent rebound in spending on residential construction in May, offsetting the previous 0.9 percent drop.

"Given the resilience in the labor and housing market coupled with growth would keep the Fed on its intended path of hiking despite changing market opinions after each data release. Hence the DXY would remain supported around 102 levels. As the US markets remain off today due to independence day, the volatility would likely be muted across," CR Forex in its note to investors.

Asian currency markets were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.5 percent, the Philippines peso rose 0.14 percent, the China renminbi gained 0.14 percent, Hong Kong dollar, Japanese yen, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah were up 0.05 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 102.99.

(Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this story)