you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher 14 paise at 70.42 per dollar

On Friday, The domestic currency closed higher by 0.44 percent at 70.56 to the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.42 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.56.

The rupee spurted by 32 paise to close at a nearly two-month high against the US currency on Friday as crude oil prices receded following reports that Saudi Arabia had agreed on a temporary ceasefire in Yemen, said PTI.

The domestic currency closed higher by 0.44 percent at 70.56 to the US dollar, a level not seen since August 2 when it had ended at 69.60, it added.

Global crude oil prices dropped on Friday after reports that Saudi Arabia has agreed to a partial ceasefire in Yemen against Houthi rebels, reducing risk of military action by its allies.

Oil production of Saudi Arabia returning to near-normal levels also dragged down oil prices.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 09:03 am

