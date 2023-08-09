Rupee opens flats against dollar ahead of RBI meet outcome

Rupee

The Indian rupee on August 9 opened almost unchanged against the US dollar a day ahead of key Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy review outcome and release of US inflation data.

At 9.05 am, the home currency was trading at 82.83 against the dollar, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 82.832.

All eyes are on the RBI’s monetary policy decision to be announced on August 10 morning, with their stance on the rate and economic projections closely watched. The bank is likely to hold rates but rising prices are likely to curb hopes of a cut in near future.

"To keep both FPI and the importer’s interest intact, the RBI will use a few yards (billions) of dollars and curb the move. Thus, we anticipate that the USDINR pair will likely peak around the 82.80-83 zone and then retrace towards 82.40-82.20 levels,” CR Forex said in a note to investors.

Traders will also remain cautious ahead of US CPI data, which, too, will be released on August 10.

Asian currencies were trading higher. The China Offshore spot was up 0.23 percent, the Thai Baht gained 0.22 percent and the Japanese yen 0.11 percent. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were up 0.1 percent, Indonesian rupiah rose 0.07 percent. The South Korean won was down 0.23 percent, while the Philippines peso and the Taiwanese dollar were each down 0.04 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against major currencies, was trading at 102.44, down 0.08 percent from its previous close of 102.53.

(with Bloomberg inputs)