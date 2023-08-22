Rupee opens flat at 83.08 against dollar, despite Asian currencies trading in green

Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium to assess the possibility of interest rates stabilizing as the ongoing hiking cycle concludes.

The rupee on August 22 opened little changed in a thinly traded market against the US dollar, despite gains in Asian currencies and local equity markets.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 83.08 against US dollar, up 0.03 percent from its previous close of 83.11.

"Despite hitting a recent record low, the Indian Rupee displayed resilience against global downturns, supported by the central bank's interventions to stabilise around 83.15-20 levels. We'll explore its strength amid negative sentiment and the bank's actions, concluding with the currency's outlook," said Amit Pabri, analysts with CR Forex.

China's central bank boosted the yuan with a stronger daily mid-point than expected. The currency remained stable in early trading, countering recent pressure from investors concerned about China's gradual response to economic slowdown and property sector issues.

The US Dollar stands near its 10-week peak against major currencies, reaching November highs against the yen, propelled by surging Treasury yields and expectations of prolonged high interest rates in the US. Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium to assess the possibility of interest rates stabilising as the ongoing hiking cycle concludes.

Asian currencies were trading higher as dollar weakened but remained not far from Friday's high of 103.68, a level not seen since June 12.

The South Korean won gained 0.48 percent, Thai Baht 0.41 percent, Philippines peso 0.36 percent, Japanese yen 0.22 percent, Singapore dollar 0.16 percent, and Taiwan dollar 0.14 percent. China renminbi fell 0.05 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.173, down 0.12 percent from its previous close of 103.30.

With Reuters and Bloomberg inputs