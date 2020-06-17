Rupee trades flat at 76.23 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading flat at 75.23 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market on rising tension between India and China.

Domestic unit opened flat at 76.20 per dollar versus previous close of 76.20.

At 11:17 IST, the Sensex was down 102.63 points or 0.31% at 33502.59, and the Nifty was down 28.35 points or 0.29% at 9885.65.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.17 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 3% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 2.5%, said ICICIdirect.

The rupee has reached its major resistance zone of 76.30. Sustainability above these levels only can trigger further depreciation. On the downside, immediate support lies around 75.60 levels for the USD-INR pair, it added

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in U.S. crude inventories and worries about a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.