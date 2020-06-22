App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 76.13 per dollar

In spot, 75.75 will continue to act as an immediate support with 76.50 being the resistance, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee is trading higher at 76.13 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

Domestic unit opened flat at 76.17 per dollar against Friday's close of 76.19.

At 11:48 IST, the Sensex was up 144.30 points or 0.42% at 34876.03, and the Nifty was up 49.80 points or 0.49% at 10294.20.

Close

Oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers, but concerns that a record rise in global coronavirus cases could curb a recovery in fuel demand checked gains.

related news

Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest in a month as surging coronavirus infections intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery and prompted investors to seek the safe-haven metal.

"Last week we saw a bullish trend in USD/INR spot and it breached 76.30 zone. The investors focus is basically swinging between coronavirus second pandemic wave and Indo-China border. And this uncertainty has acted to pause the major movement in USD/INR spot. However, the risk sentiments will remain on tenterhooks until there's a truce between India-China. In spot, 75.75 will continue to act as an immediate support with 76.50 being the resistance," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.