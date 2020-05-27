App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 75.67 per dollar

Looking at the consolidation in Dollar index, ICICIdirect feels that the rupee will remain in a range.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opened flat at 75.67 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 75.66.

On May 26 domestic unit ended near day's high level at 75.66 per dollar.

At 10:30 IST, the Sensex was up 93.25 points or 0.30% at 30702.55, and the Nifty was up 32.80 points or 0.36% at 9061.85.

Close
The dollar edged higher on Wednesday as worries about the U.S. response to China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong supported safe-haven demand for the greenback.
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 21.4% during the last session ,said ICICIdirect.


The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides. However, looking at the consolidation in Dollar index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range, it added.


Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as lockdowns ease in many countries with falling coronavirus cases, with U.S.-China tensions adding to pressure.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

related news

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

‘Certainly not an eye-wash’: Nobel-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

‘Certainly not an eye-wash’: Nobel-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Modi Govt 2.0 | Centre-state ties go downhill

Modi Govt 2.0 | Centre-state ties go downhill

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.