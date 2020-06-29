App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades near day's high at 75.56 per dollar

Expect USD-INR to trade within 75-76 in coming days until the Indo-China border issues escalate, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee is trading near day's high at 75.56, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 75.63 per dollar against Friday's close of 75.64.

At 11:17 IST, the Sensex was down 428.59 points or 1.22% at 34742.68, and the Nifty was down 131.80 points or 1.27% at 10251.20.

Close

“Despite the rising coronavirus concerns, the global equity market is trading higher reacting to new stimulus packages and unconventional easing. But, there is a lot of uncertainty over the spike in COVID-19 cases. The market is trying to figure out what the impact this is going to have on consumer activity in coming months, and it’s not clear now because we don’t know how bad this spike is going to get," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

"FII inflows into local stocks have dragged the USD/INR spot again towards 75.50 zone. So we expect it to trade within 75-76 in coming days until the Indo-China border issues escalate,” he added.

Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places, leading countries to resume partial lockdowns that could hurt fuel demand.
The rupee has been finding support near 75.50 levels and witnessed some up move amid weakness in the equities. We believe that immediate support for the rupee is around 75.40 while it should be bought on declines, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.80 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 7% in the July series during settlement, it added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.