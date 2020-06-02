App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 75.56 per dollar

ICICIdirect feels EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee is trading flat at 75.56 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 75.56 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.54.

At 11:10 IST, the Sensex was up 262.26 points or 0.79% at 33565.78, and the Nifty was up 74.70 points or 0.76% at 9900.85.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.74 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 0.8% during the last session, said ICICIdirect.
The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation, it added.


Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, with traders waiting to see whether major crude producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices at a meeting expected later this week.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

