Rupee trades higher at 75.47 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading higher at 75.47 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

Rupee opened flat at 75.52 per dollar against previous close of 75.54.

At 11:21 IST, the Sensex was up 294.86 points or 0.86% at 34665.44, and the Nifty was up 86.90 points or 0.85% at 10254.40.

The dollar remains under pressure in the backdrop of risk appetite trends while most Asian currencies remain flat. We expect the rupee to witness some appreciation in the near term, it added.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.68 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.6% in the June series while it has increased almost 11% in the July series, said ICICIdirect.