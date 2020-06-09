App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 75.47 per dollar

On June 8 rupee ended marginally higher at 75.54 per dollar against its Friday's close of 75.58.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee is trading higher at 75.47 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

Rupee opened flat at 75.52 per dollar against previous close of 75.54.

At 11:21 IST, the Sensex was up 294.86 points or 0.86% at 34665.44, and the Nifty was up 86.90 points or 0.85% at 10254.40.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.68 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.6% in the June series while it has increased almost 11% in the July series, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar remains under pressure in the backdrop of risk appetite trends while most Asian currencies remain flat. We expect the rupee to witness some appreciation in the near term, it added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.