Rupee opens flat at 74.85 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 74.85 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.84, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 13 rupee ended flat at 74.84 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 74.82.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was up 185.69 points or 0.48% at 38496.18, and the Nifty was up 48.90 points or 0.43% at 11349.40.

Oil prices advanced on Friday and were heading for a second week of gains amid growing confidence that demand for fuel is starting to pick up despite the coronavirus pandemic that has slammed economies worldwide.

Rupee ended little changed Thursday as overseas inflows related to HDFC and ICICI Bank's Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) offset dollar buying by nationalized banks likely on behalf of oil importers. Rupee looks stable in range of 74.60-75.25 in coming session," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese economic data due later in the day.