App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's low, down 20 paise at 74.88 per dollar

We feel the rupee will consolidate near 74.5 levels, says ICICIdirect.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee slipped and trading at day's low point at 74.88 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 74.70 per dollar against previous close of 74.68.

On July 6, rupee ended marginally lower at 74.68 per dollar in the volatile session.

Close
At 11:32 IST, the Sensex was down 154.32 points or 0.42% at 36332.96, and the Nifty was down 56.80 points or 0.53% at 10706.90.
Positive inflows continued to drive the rupee higher. It is moving towards its October 2018 levels. We feel the rupee will consolidate near 74.5 levels, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.78 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 8.0% in the last session, it added.

Oil prices cautiously rose in early trade on Tuesday with major producers sticking to supply cuts, but gains were capped as U.S. coronavirus cases surged, potentially hampering a recovery in fuel demand.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.