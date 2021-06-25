MARKET NEWS

Rupee trades flat at 74.17 per dollar

For the day, 73.90 to 74.40 the range with importers to keep a hold on booking while exporters sell, says Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

June 25, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading flat at 74.17 per dollar, amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 74.14 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.16.

The Sensex was down 19.04 points or 0.04% at 52,679.96, and the Nifty was up 5.80 points or 0.04% at 15,796.30.

A tad bit of stability in all markets as they await month-end data and NFPR in July. USDINR gained by 10 paise as oil buying came down and flows hit the market. 74.40 a resistance while 74.00 a support which USDINR needs to cross on the downside before touching 73.50 by the month-end," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"For the day, 73.90 to 74.40 the range with importers to keep a hold on booking while exporters sell, he added.

Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises.
first published: Jun 25, 2021 10:00 am

