Rupee opens flat at 74.10 per dollar

We feel the USDINR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

Indian rupee opened flat at 74.10 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.08, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 17, rupee ended 76 paise lower at 74.08 per dollar against its Wednesday's close of 73.32.

The Sensex was down 189.84 points or 0.36% at 52133.49, and the Nifty was down 68.60 points or 0.44% at 15622.80.

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Friday as the US dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States, but were nevertheless on track to finish the week flat - only slightly off multi-year highs.

 Gold prices edged higher on Friday, but were on track for their worst week since March 2020 after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish message on monetary policy bolstered the dollar and bond yields, while denting bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
 A sharp up move was seen in the dollar index post the FOMC meet. On the back of that, the USDINR crossed its Call base of 74. We feel the USDINR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels, said ICICI Direct.


The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.18 in the last session. The open interest rose 2% for the June series, it added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 879.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 45.24 crore in the Indian equity market on June 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:00 am

