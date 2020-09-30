172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-flat-at-73-82-per-dollar-5902151.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 73.82 per dollar

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday, extending big losses from the previous session amid rising concerns about fuel demand as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.82 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.82, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On September 29 rupee ended lower by 4 paise at 73.82 per dollar versus Monday's close of 73.78.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was down 111.41 points or 0.29% at 37861.81, and the Nifty was down 26.50 points or 0.24% at 11195.90.

Close

The dollar edged down in Asian trade on Wednesday as investors counted down to the first U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democratic lawmakers were unveiling a new $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus bill, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.99 in the last session. The open interest in the October series declined 0.63% while it increased 7.79% in the next series, it added.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:00 am

