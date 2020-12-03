PlusFinancial Times
Rupee opens flat at 73.81 per dollar

ICICIdirect believes higher levels of 74.20 should act as resistance and these can be utilised for shorting the pair.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.81 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.80, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On December 2, rupee ended near the day's low at 73.80 per dollaragainst Tuesday's close of 73.66.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was up 158.74 points or 0.36% at 44,776.78, and the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.37% at 13,162.

The dollar licked wounds near a 2 1/2-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.

USD-INR December future reverted from lows in the last session despite dollar weakening and continued FII flows in equities. We believe higher levels of 74.20 should act as resistance and these can be utilised for shorting the pair, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.03 in the last session. The open interest rose 13.6% for the December series contract, it added.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:00 am

