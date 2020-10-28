Rupee opens flat at 73.70 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.70 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 73.71, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 27 domestic currency ended at day's high at 73.71 per dollar against Monday's close of 73.85.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was down 104.47 points or 0.26% at 40417.63, and the Nifty was down 20.30 points or 0.17% at 11869.10.

Oil prices slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday, paring the previous day’s gains, as a jump in U.S. crude inventories and surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of an oversupply of oil and weak fuel demand.

The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday after a media report that France’s government is leaning toward reinstating a national lockdown to curb a resurgence in coronavirus infections.