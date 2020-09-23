172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-flat-at-73-58-per-dollar-5873351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 73.58 per dollar

The U.S. dollar held onto gains against major currencies on Wednesday, supported by positive U.S. economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.58 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On September 22 the domestic unit edned lower at 73.58 against Monday’s close of 73.38 per dollar.

At 10:09 IST, the Sensex was up 187.80 points or 0.50% at 37921.88, and the Nifty was up 51.20 points or 0.46% at 11204.90.

Close

The U.S. dollar held onto gains against major currencies on Wednesday, supported by positive U.S. economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a rise in U.S. crude inventories against expectations for a decline, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.