Rupee opens flat at 73.58 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.58 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On September 22 the domestic unit edned lower at 73.58 against Monday’s close of 73.38 per dollar.

At 10:09 IST, the Sensex was up 187.80 points or 0.50% at 37921.88, and the Nifty was up 51.20 points or 0.46% at 11204.90.

The U.S. dollar held onto gains against major currencies on Wednesday, supported by positive U.S. economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a rise in U.S. crude inventories against expectations for a decline, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.