Rupee opens flat at 73.42 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.42 per dollar on Friday against Wednesday's close of 73.42, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 12, rupee ended 8 paise lower at 73.42 against previous close of 73.34.

On May 13 the currency market was shut on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

The Sensex was up 97.60 points or 0.20% at 48788.40, and the Nifty was up 23.20 points or 0.16% at 14719.70.

"The new trading range in spot has shifted to 73-74, and this may continue until the market gets new catalyst to react to. Technically, 73 is a major support zone, a consistent trading below that may push prices towards 72.75-72.50, while a reversal may take prices towards 73.75-74 zone," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.