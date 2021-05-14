MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens flat at 73.42 per dollar

Technically, 73 is a major support zone, a consistent trading below that may push prices towards 72.75-72.50, says Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.42 per dollar on Friday against Wednesday's close of 73.42, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 12, rupee ended 8 paise lower at 73.42 against previous close of 73.34.

On May 13 the currency market was shut on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

The Sensex was up 97.60 points or 0.20% at 48788.40, and the Nifty was up 23.20 points or 0.16% at 14719.70.

"The new trading range in spot has shifted to 73-74, and this may continue until the market gets new catalyst to react to. Technically, 73 is a major support zone, a consistent trading below that may push prices towards 72.75-72.50, while a reversal may take prices towards 73.75-74 zone," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.
first published: May 14, 2021 10:00 am

