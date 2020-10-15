172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-flat-at-73-32-per-dollar-5965031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 73.32 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the rupee to remain below 73.80 levels in the coming days.

Rakesh Patil
Representative image
Representative image

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.32 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 73.29.

On October 14 rupee ended at day's high at 73.29 per dollar against previous close of 73.34.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was down 9.33 points or 0.02% at 40785.41, and the Nifty was down 2.50 points or 0.02% at 11968.50.

Close

"The market sentiments have been is still travelling with the notion that a new US stimulus is coming, but the delay is hinting that it may be roll out after US election. Also, the halt in covid-19 vaccine trials calibrates that the race for a vaccine is bumpy and we cannot hope for a quick global economic recovery. The USDINR spot is trading sideways in between 73-73.60 and we may see it to continue being in this range," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

Oil prices rose slightly in early trade on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week, adding to 2% gains overnight, as OPEC and its allies were seen fully complying in September with their pact to curb output.

The USD-INR pair is likely to find pressure at higher levels as significant Call option build-up is likely to keep upsides limited for the pair. Despite recent reversal in dollar index, we expect the rupee to remain below 73.80 levels in the coming days, said ICICIdirect .

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed almost flat near 73.38 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.85% in the last session, it added.

"As of today traders can go for sell in USDINR at 73.50, with the stop loss of 73.70 and for the target of 72.90. We are expecting appreciation in USDINR in short term and it may test 72.50 levels soon," said Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.