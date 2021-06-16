Rupee at day's low at 73.37 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading at day's low at 73.37 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 73.29 per dollar against previous close of 73.31.

The Sensex was down 230.92 points or 0.44% at 52542.13, and the Nifty was down 79.30 points or 0.50% at 15790.

"Rupee traded weak on the back of higher Crude prices and firmer Dollar index above USD 90. FOMC meeting will be keenly watched for next two days which shall give further clarification on spending by Fed. The range for rupee weakens between 73.10-73.60 in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors tried to ascertain if the Federal Reserve might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar as investors look forward to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for hints on tapering of economic support measures.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors.

The rupee continued to remain weak against the dollar as it is sustaining above its sizeable Put base of 73.25. We feel the ongoing weakness will push the rupee towards 73.70 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.44 in the last session. The open interest fell 2.89% for the June series, it added.