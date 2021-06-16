MARKET NEWS

Rupee at day's low at 73.37 per dollar

The range for rupee weakens between 73.10-73.60 in coming sessions, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading at day's low at 73.37 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 73.29 per dollar against previous close of 73.31.

The Sensex was down 230.92 points or 0.44% at 52542.13, and the Nifty was down 79.30 points or 0.50% at 15790.

"Rupee traded weak on the back of higher Crude prices and firmer Dollar index above USD 90. FOMC meeting will be keenly watched for next two days which shall give further clarification on spending by Fed. The range for rupee weakens between 73.10-73.60 in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors tried to ascertain if the Federal Reserve might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation.

The rupee continued to remain weak against the dollar as it is sustaining above its sizeable Put base of 73.25. We feel the ongoing weakness will push the rupee towards 73.70 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.44 in the last session. The open interest fell 2.89% for the June series, it added.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 16, 2021 10:00 am

