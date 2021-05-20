MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens flat at 73.16 per dollar

Going ahead 73.00-73.40 range will be seen in the rupee, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.16 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 73.16, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 19, rupee ended lower by 12 paise at 73.16 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.04.

The Sensex was up 25.17 points or 0.05% at 49,927.81, and the Nifty was down 19.20 points or 0.13% at 15,011.

"The Covid cases are moderating in India and Fed's music will remain the same, so chances of USDINR bouncing are very low. Still traders are awaiting tonight’s Fed minutes for the clues about the outlook," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services

"The USDINR spot is hovering around 73 zone, the only fear is of RBI intervention in between 72.75-73 zone to curb any excess volatility. But in absence of RBI, the downtrend in USDINR spot may continue and USDINR spot may trade in between 72.75-73.30," said Gupta.

Close

Related stories

Gold prices were flat on Thursday, hovering below a more than four-month high hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.

The dollar bounced off three-month lows against European currencies on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought.

"After many days of positive trend rupee changed hands 180 degrees and swung low on the back of short covering witnessed in the Dollar index, the dollar which fell below 90$ a few days back took support near 89.65$ and tries to move again back above 90$ which weaken rupee from 72.95 to 73.15. Going ahead 73.00-73.40 range will be seen in the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising US stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible US rate hikes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: May 20, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.