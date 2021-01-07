Rupee opens flat at 73.11 against dollar

Source: Pixabay

The Indian rupee opened flat at 73.11 per dollar on January 7 against its previous close of 73.10 even as the greenback slipped to its lowest in almost three years.

The dollar declined after Democrats won control of the US Senate, clearing the way for a larger fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden, who will take oath as the president on January 20.

Currency markets were largely unperturbed by scenes of chaos in Washington as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill, a Reuters report said.

The Indian equity market was witnessing decent buying in the morning trade on January 7. The equity benchmark Sensex rose over 350 points, while the Nifty hit a fresh high of 14,256.25.

As per brokerage firm ICICI Direct, positive domestic equities and FII inflows are likely to provide strength to the rupee.

ICICI Direct has a buy call on USD-INR January Futures, with a target price of 73.45 and a stop loss of 73.05 for intraday trade.

The brokerage firm pointed out that the currency pair has recovered from its major support of 73 levels and depreciated marginally towards 73.40.

"We expect the pair to remain in the range of 73 to 73.60 levels in the coming sessions," ICICI Direct said.

