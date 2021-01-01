MARKET NEWS

Rupee trades higher at 73.03 per dollar

We feel the pair is likely to move towards 73 levels in coming days, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading higher at 73.03 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 73.09 per dollar against Thursday's close of 73.07.

At 11:02 IST, the Sensex was up 169.96 points or 0.36% at 47921.29, and the Nifty was up 46.60 points or 0.33% at 14028.40.

The USD-INR pair managed to close at a two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. We feel the pair is likely to move towards 73 levels in coming days, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.27 in the last session. The open interest in the January series increased almost 38%, it added.
first published: Jan 1, 2021 10:00 am

