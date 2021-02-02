MARKET NEWS

Rupee trades flat at 73.02 per dollar

ICICI direct expects 73.50 levels to act as immediate hurdle for the currency pair.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.02 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 73.02 per dollar against previous close of 73.02.

At 11:21 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 1,079.56 points or 2.22% at 49,680.17, and the Nifty was up 317.00 points or 2.22% at 14,598.20.

USDINR depreciated by almost 30 paise from lows as strength in dollar index coupled with higher borrowing pulled it towards 73.30 levels. However, we expect 73.50 levels to act as immediate hurdle for the currency pair, said ICICI direct.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.31 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 4% for February series, it added.

Oil prices rose around 1% on Tuesday after major producers showed they were cutting crude output in line with their commitments on restraint, supporting a market thrown out of kilter by weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar hovered near a seven-week high on Tuesday, largely benefiting from a euro selloff overnight after coronavirus lockdowns choked consumer spending in Europe’s biggest economy.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 2, 2021 10:00 am

